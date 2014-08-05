Why Women Make Better Investors

Looking to make a sound investment? Perhaps your advisor should be a woman. Studies show that women have a different approach to investing than men and, thanks to biology and psychology, they’re often more successful.

A woman’s lack of testosterone can make her a more disciplined investor, says LouAnn Lofton, author of Warren Buffett Invests Like a Girl–And Why You Should, Too. “Testosterone can help traders take risks and move fast, making loads of money in the meantime,” she writes in her book. “But too much testosterone for too long can encourage too much risk taking. … The way women tend to approach investing is healthier and calmer, and it’s the way we should all approach investing.”

This doesn’t just apply to choosing stocks. In 2013, women represented 19.4% of the angel investors, up from 12.2% in 2011, according to the Center for Venture Research at the University of New Hampshire. As more women move into angel investing, more funding opportunities will become available for startups–especially those led by women entrepreneurs–and the traits that make a successful angel investor often come natural to women.

In its 2007 report “Returns to Angel Investors in Groups,” the Kauffman Foundation found that angel investors who make good returns have four things in common:

While several angels stick to a particular sector, Kelly Keenan Trumpbour, founder of See Jane Invest, a website that educates women who are interested in investing in entrepreneurs, takes a slightly different approach: “Women often look for ways to support other women in business,” she says. “I don’t necessarily stick to an industry. I look for women entrepreneurs who are doing cool, disruptive things. It’s the business that makes me say, ‘If you don’t exist, I’m bummed. I want to help you get going.’”

One of the businesses in Trumpbour’s portfolio is the education technology company Allovue. “The mission spoke to me and I wanted to bet on the founder, Jess Gartner,” says Trumpbour, who was the second woman admitted to the Baltimore Angels, a Maryland-based investing group. “She’s meeting a need and coming into a system that has problems.”

Trumpbour says women have an advantage when it comes to choosing companies that have a good chance of success: “Women make 70% to 80% of household buying decisions,” she says. “We’ve been subjected to marketing since we were young. That means we’ve developed a filter or litmus test about what’s a valuable idea.”