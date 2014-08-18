Announcing the Winner of the Coffee Week Bracket

How the tournament works
There are four categories:
- Brew: emphasis is on the single-origin roast, a pure cup.
- Cold: everything from the iced latte to overnight without heat brew.
- Mix: bean blends and caffeinated cocktails.
- Shot: it’s all about the espresso.
Graphic by Gus Wezerek, image by Flickr user Andy Rogers.
Read more from Coffee Week
- Grab Me A Fresh-Brewed Artisanal Coffee—From The Vending Machine?
- The Future Of Coffee Looks Bitter And Pricey, Courtesy Of Climate Change
- What It’s Like To Drink Bulletproof Coffee Every Morning For Two Weeks
- 5 Coffee Gadgets For Design Snobs
- ‘Don’t Skimp On Coffee’: A Cto’s Plea
- The New Habit Challenge: Drink Your Coffee When Science Tells You To