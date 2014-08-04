5 Ways To Change The Way Your Think About Negative Life Events

When it comes to being resilient, the ability to reframe is an essential skill. Reframing is the ability to look at a situation or circumstance in a new way, giving it a more positive or insightful spin.

“At the simplest level, it’s changing perspectives–changing the way you look at something or trying to understand whatever you’re seeing or involved in. I’ve been seeing this one way; let me change to a different way of thinking about it,” says Lee G. Bolman, a Brookline, Massachusetts-based scholar, consultant, and author of the recently released How Great Leaders Think: The Art of Reframing.

How do you know when you’re engaging in healthy reframing versus deluding yourself, or rationalizing bad behavior? Stay on the right track with these five steps:

If a situation in your life is holding you back, then it’s important to step back and look at the bigger picture, says Jennifer Howard, a New York-based psychotherapist and author of Your Ultimate Life Plan: How to Deeply Transform Your Everyday Life and Create Changes that Last.

Is there something about the situation that you’re not seeing clearly? How else can you look at it? You can ruminate over how traumatic being fired is, but you can also practice appreciating it as the catalyst for a better job or career, or the end of a situation that made you unhappy. You can let financial difficulties defeat you, or look at it as a reason to take action by reining in spending, and finding new sources of income.

“You have to work on being self-aware,” Howard says. “Was the situation that your boss really doesn’t like you, or were you not stepping up? Reframing is dangerous when it starts blaming others, instead of looking at the situation honestly.”

Sometimes, we get stuck in negative or destructive thoughts because we believe the most negative interpretation of events to be the truth. Bolman says we live in a world of VUCA–full of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. Typically, we can tell the world many different stories, and all of them have elements of truth. But rarely is there one absolute truth for everyone, he says.