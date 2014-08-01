An Unlikely Ballerina Becomes An Ideal Athlete In New Campaign For Under Armour

The traditional definition of a jock has never really featured a tutu. Athletic brand Under Armour’s advertising has largely featured athletes playing football, soccer, and baseball, or running track. But its newest ad, part of a $15 million campaign aimed at women, stars ballerina Misty Copeland and shows that ballet requires at least as much strength, grit and determination as the other, more typical sports-brand sports.





We meet Copeland as she shows off some serious strength and agility, and a voiceover repeats a variety of criticism she heard as a young ballerina–wrong this, not enough that–until we find out she’s now a soloist for the American Ballet Theatre.

It’s a classic sports underdog story as told through a non-traditional athlete. And there’s not a tutu in sight.





The “I Will What I Want” campaign, from agency Droga5, also features skier Lindsey Vohn, U.S. national soccer player Kelley O’Hara and tennis star Sloane Stephens.