Forget Love: EHarmony Wants To Help You Find Your Next Boss

As hundreds of thousands of people know, dating site eHarmony is very good at pairing two people looking for love. Since launching in 2000, eHarmony has matched more than 600,000 married couples. As of May, it touts about 762,000 paying members.

While casual dating site OkCupid landed in hot water for creepily misleading users it claims to have algorithmically matched (hey, happy people in relationships don’t browse through OkCupid, yenno?), eHarmony’s approach has been to pair people into serious, lasting relationships. Its mission is perfectly illustrated when you first sign up for it and are required to fill out a daunting 200-question survey. This give its algorithms plenty of data to crunch on. You have to commit.

Now, eHarmony is taking its algorithm-driven love-arrows and refashioning them for a different market: People searching for jobs. Eharmony says it plans on launching a new matchmaking subsidiary, “Elevated Careers by eHarmony” (try to say it in one breath), which will pair job hunters with prospective employers, again with the idea that they’ll both be in it for the long haul, as MarketWatch reports.

It’s an interesting proposition. The Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that the typical worker in the United States stays with his or her employer for 4.6 years, and eHarmony wonders why that couldn’t be longer. “The goal will be to help people get a job where they really belong,” eHarmony founder and CEO Neil Clark Warren tells MarketWatch.

Mouthful of a name aside, employee retention continues to be a problem for many companies in industries across the board. One Gallup poll from 2013 found that just 19% of Americans are insufficiently challenged in their jobs, which is a problem, since happy companies are proven to make more money.

So if Elevated Careers by eHarmony manages to provide employees with a stable work environment they’re satisfied with? And employers get someone they can trust to not jump ship when the first opportunity presents itself? It might not be true love, but it’s not entirely off the mark, either.

[h/t: MarketWatch]