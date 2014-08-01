Can An iPhone App Help A Short Guy Get Tall?

While I may not be a grotesque imp like Tyrion Lannister or Jason Schwartzman, I only stand around 5 feet, 6 inches tall. According to my mother, this can be chalked up to lack of personal character, and definitely has nothing to do with the two packs of Marlboro Lights she smoked every day she was pregnant with me.

Whatever the truth, like most short men, I have always dreamed of being taller. In 1995, I once had to be dragged out of a shoe store by a friend when I insanely threatened to buy a pair of platform Converse All-Stars. I have even gone so far as to perjure myself with the Registry of Motor Vehicles in order to get them to add an extra inch to my height on my license.

But then Spring came along, a height-lengthening photo app for iPhone that made some bold promises. “This app would make your body looks good [sic]!” the copy enthuses. “You would be look like a model [sic]!” “No more highheels.”





I won’t lie to you. That all sounded good. Real good.

An app that would eliminate the need for me to walk around en pointe like a Rob Liefeld character at every social engagement? A free download that could transform this lumpy, roly-poly body of cottage cheese-like flesh into a muscular and towering Adonis? A piece of software that, with just a few simple taps, could make me be look like a model?

Spring was promising me everything I’d been sobbing into my pillow about since I was 12. But could it really deliver? Loading up the app with half a dozen pics or so, I tried it out. Here are the results.