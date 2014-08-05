An App That Tracks Water Use In Real Time, So Californians Can Save In The Drought

Three years into California’s worst drought in half a millennium , most of the state’s residents still aren’t saving water. Water usage actually ticked slightly upward earlier this year, despite the governor’s call in January for voluntary 20% cuts. Part of the problem: Most people don’t have any idea how much water they’re using. Now there’s an app for that.

Dropcountr, now available both online and as an iPhone app (and coming on Android September 1), monitors water use daily so it can send daily reports showing trends over time. If the app notices unusually high numbers, it warns someone that they might have a leak. They can also see how much they’re using compared to neighbors with homes of a similar size.

The first response we get from folks is, ‘Wow, I had no idea that I used that much water.’

“The first response we get from folks is, ‘Wow, I had no idea that I used that much water,'” says Robb Barnitt, CEO of Dropcountr. “That’s really the first piece we’re trying to deliver–transparency and visibility. It’s really tough to gain much insight from your water bill.”

Most California utilities send out water bills once every one or two months, so it’s hard for consumers to take that information and make changes. In a few places, including Bakersfield and parts of Sacramento, homes don’t even have water meters at all, and just pay a flat bill.

“It’s really difficult to understand how much water you’re using, or whether that’s reasonable and appropriate based on your household size,” Barnitt says. “We’ve taken a social approach, where we compare a given account to others like them. We’ve seen that’s a powerful motivator in similar programs on the energy side. People are very interested in how they compare to others.”

The startup is beginning to partner with utilities and talking to property management companies so they can bring the same information to renters, who often don’t pay for water or ever see data on how much water they’re using.

Soon, the app will also break down the data, using algorithms to determine how someone’s using water based on the patterns of flow. “It’s really easy to figure out what something like outdoor irrigation looks like,” Barnitt says. “Appliances are also easy to understand.”