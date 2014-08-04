My Week Using An Email Autoresponder And Whether I’d Keep Up The New Habit

Last week I ranted about the implausibility of reaching inbox zero and challenged readers, and myself, to set up an autoresponder to help manage the daily influx of emails.

I hypothesized that using an autoresponder every day could help me acknowledge the receipt of emailers’ messages and simultaneously manage their expectations for an immediate response.

First, I had to set up the autoresponder. I used Outlook’s Out of Office Assistant to automatically send out this message only once to each sender outside my company:

You’re receiving this automated message to confirm that your email has safely evaded my spam filter and made it into my inbox. Hurray! Since you are receiving this message, there is no need for you to follow up on your email. You may not hear back from me immediately, but you will hear back–I guarantee it! I appreciate your patience, and I hope you have a swell rest of the day.

Not long after I set up my autoreply I felt a sense of relief, as though the guilt and anxiety about not immediately responding to someone’s email that normally lurked in the back of my mind had been washed away.

Reader Keely Bailey might agree, had she thought of this at her previous position.

“I would get hundreds of emails a day and was expected to answer all of them by the end of that day,” Bailey writes. “It was a nightmare! An autoresponder would have definitely eased the tension!”

A few days into my experiment and I felt like I was experiencing some serious email zen–until I received my first follow-up email. D’oh!