The Top 5 Leadership Stories, July 28-August 1

If you’re into low taxes and high education rates, head to Hong Kong to start your new venture. And if the high cost of renting workspace keeps you up at night, head down under. These places around the globe each have something different to offer your entrepreneurial–and adventurous–spirit.





Does your morning routine involve four rounds of snooze buttons, a shuffle to the coffee machine, and a grim commute? Get inspired with these insights on wake-up habits of the greats.





“Self-esteem is a word-based inner dialogue going on in your brain,” says author Mark Robert Waldman. The key is in relaxation and calm–easier said than done–but not out of reach when deadlines are bearing down.





When the term was coined in 1931, the “dream” probably didn’t include reasonably priced education and and access to health care. How are we achieving this new version of our ideal future?





“Every entrepreneur faces roadblocks,” says Avelist founder Jody Porowski, “but the ones who succeed are the ones who don’t give up at roadblock number 1 and who still refuse to give up at road block number 101.”