The Top 10 Pope-Approved Secrets To Happiness

The group-selfie shooting, totally tweetable @Pontifex must be reading Fast Company, because he’s come up with a list of his own happiness secrets.
As part of an interview for the Argentine weekly Viva on July 27 (and translated by the Catholic News Service), Pope Francis shared his top 10 list for happiness.
1. Live and Let Live
We’re paraphrasing from the expression heard around Rome: “Move forward and let others do the same.”
2. “Be giving of yourself to others.”
Staying open and generous keeps your ego in check, he says.
3. “Proceed calmly” in life.
This sounds a lot like mindfulness. Have “the ability to move with kindness and humility, a calmness in life.” Keep calm and Pope on?
4. “A healthy sense of leisure.”
Turn off the TV, unplug from work, and relax–it’s practically a papal decree.
5. Take a Rest Day
“Sunday is for family,” he said–but we suggest you take the whole weekend to recharge.
6. Find innovative ways to create dignified jobs for young people.
“We need to be creative with young people,” Pope Francis says. Millennials, he’s got you.
7. Respect and take care of nature.
Degrading the environment and ignoring our impact on the future is an “indiscriminate and tyrannical use of nature,” he says.
8. No more negativity
He might not have a desk job, but Pope Francis seems to know how annoying office politics can be. “Needing to talk badly about others indicates low self-esteem. That means, ‘I feel so low that instead of picking myself up I have to cut others down.'”
9. Respect others’ beliefs.
Don’t listen waiting to interject your own opinions, but have a dialogue. “The worst thing of all is religious proselytism, which paralyzes,” he says.
10. Work for peace.
“Peace sometimes gives the impression of being quiet, but it is never quiet, peace is always proactive.”
h/t: The Independent