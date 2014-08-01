The Top 10 Pope-Approved Secrets To Happiness

The group-selfie shooting, totally tweetable @Pontifex must be reading Fast Company, because he’s come up with a list of his own happiness secrets.

As part of an interview for the Argentine weekly Viva on July 27 (and translated by the Catholic News Service), Pope Francis shared his top 10 list for happiness.

We’re paraphrasing from the expression heard around Rome: “Move forward and let others do the same.”

Staying open and generous keeps your ego in check, he says.

This sounds a lot like mindfulness. Have “the ability to move with kindness and humility, a calmness in life.” Keep calm and Pope on?

Turn off the TV, unplug from work, and relax–it’s practically a papal decree.

“Sunday is for family,” he said–but we suggest you take the whole weekend to recharge.