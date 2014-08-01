The New Habit Challenge: Wake Up Insanely Early

Editor’s Note: This story is part of 5 Habits Changes You Can Actually Make In 2015. Check out the full list here .

There are so many proponents out there for starting your day early, it’s kind of hard to ignore this advice–though for my entire life I’ve always preferred shrugging the idea off and hitting the snooze button more times than I can count.

“Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” Yeah, okay Ben Franklin, I’ll take that under advisement.

But it seems like almost any successful person you can think of starts their morning insanely early: Square CEO Jack Dorsey rises at 5:30 a.m., Virgin Group founder Richard Branson wakes around 5:45 a.m., and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz gets up at 4:30 a.m. every morning–good thing he has an infinite supply of coffee at his disposal.

Advocates for rising early aren’t suggesting that you can create more time in the day–surely if you rise early you would also go to bed early.

But when you rise before everyone else, it creates a time in the day that no one can force their expectations onto you, says Paul DeJoe, CEO of software company Ecquire. He rises at 4 a.m. every day and says his early-morning routine leaves him better able to appreciate the tasks at hand and think creatively.

Others suggest waking just a half hour earlier than usual to jot down your thoughts and ideas before even getting out of bed. The idea behind this is that in the first moments after waking, your mind is less inhibited and restricting, making it easier to come up with creative ideas.