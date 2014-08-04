advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Art Of Selling The Brand Of You On YouTube

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

YouTube stars aren’t just people–they’re also brands. But unlike traditional brands, it’s impossible to separate the person from the product. So how do you diversify and grow a brand when the brand is you? In the video above, we speak to YouTube stars like Ingrid Nilsen (Miss Glamorazzi) about how they do it, while staying true to themselves.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life