What The Biggest YouTube Stars Really Think About The Agencies Controlling Content

Like old Hollywood of yore, YouTube has increasingly become dominated by a few large agencies who represent many of the biggest YouTube stars, including iJustine, Bethany Mota, Hannah Hart, What’s Up Elle, and EvanTubeHD. Called Multi-Channel Networks, or MCNs, these companies are part agent, part business manager, and part production company to the thousands of content creators they have under contract. Recently, however, there have been some high-profile defections as disillusioned YouTubers big and small have struck out on their own. So were MCNs sent from heaven or hell? Watch the video to hear the truth about MCNs from some of the biggest YouTube stars.