4 Steps To Creating Stellar Customer Experiences

Products, services, and pricing can be easily replicated; extraordinary customer experiences cannot. Every company should focus on fostering the customer-centric culture required to make both its internal and external customers raving fans of its brand. Investing in this effort results in a hard-to-replicate competitive advantage that can make a tremendous difference in your company’s bottom line.

Over the course of my career, I’ve helped a wide variety of companies instill a customer-centric culture throughout their organizations. Going through such a transformational process is not an easy feat, but surprisingly the story is always the same, no matter the industry or country: Four key areas of focus always bubble to the surface, and every company should use them as filters to determine their current level of customer experience prowess–for both the internal and external customer:

I can’t stress enough that making an honest assessment of your leadership is most important, because not doing so can be disastrous.

Here are some actual examples I have witnessed of poor leadership in action:

The CEO who did not practice or support praising outstanding employee performance because he believed “their weekly paycheck is recognition enough”

The customer service manager whose idea of customer service-innovation was “when I want my employee’s opinion on how to improve things, I’ll give it to them”

The global head of HR who actually treated call-center employees as nothing more than “resources,” rather than highly valued contributors to the company’s success.

It should come as no surprise that customer satisfaction for these companies was essentially nonexistent, particularly because of these leaders and those that mimicked them.

So, begin the assessment process by answering these questions about your organization’s leadership: