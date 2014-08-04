advertisement
Get Rich Or Die LOL-ing: The Truth About Making It On YouTube

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

What started out as a fun platform on which to create amateur videos has now become a full-time career for a slew of famous YouTubers. But are they getting rich or just getting by? Watch the video to hear the platform’s top talent, including iJustine, Bethany Mota, and Hannah Hart, along with some up-and-comers like What’s Up Elle, offer up real talk about making money on YouTube.

