Take A Look At Amazing Works Of Art Created By Fans Of “Orange Is the New Black”

Netflix has come up with all sorts of fun and creative ways to promote season two of Orange Is the New Black–dispatching Orange Is the New Black-branded food trucks serving “Crazy Pyes” and chocolate-and-vanilla swirl ice cream to New York City and Los Angeles and releasing a brilliantly titled Orange Is the New App that allows fans to picture themselves doing everything from spooning with Alex Vause to rocking pornstaches.

More recently, Netflix got its fans to play an active role in creating original content to promote the show, asking them to contribute artwork based on the show and its characters for potential use in an outdoor advertising campaign.





More than 500 entries came in after the call went out earlier this summer, and five of those works of art were chosen for an Orange Is the New Black outdoor campaign that can be seen in New York City on 36th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues through August 24 and in London in front of 112-142 Mare Street in Hackney for two weeks, though possibly longer, after it goes on display sometime between August 11 and 15 (the exact date for the installation hasn’t been set yet).

The images chosen for the campaign are all bright (think lots of orange!), bold, and graphic. While one depicts the cast of the show in pixelated fashion as though they are characters from a vintage video game, another simply features an illustration of Alex’s iconic black-rimmed glasses–you know, the ones with the tape across the bridge.

While Netflix’s marketing team could only select a handful of the illustrations to feature in the campaign, choosing images that would work best together, much of what they received from Orange Is the New Black‘s talented fan base truly blew them away, so they sent Co.Create the winning entries as well as some of the runners up to share with our readers. See them in the gallery above.