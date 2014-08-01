How Male Allies Help The Gender Equality Movement

Since the Seneca Falls Convention launched the women’s rights movement in the United States 166 years ago, wise men have aided women in their pursuit of legal and economic inclusion.

Yet too often men are not seen as supporters of women’s advancement. We forget that the 68 women who signed the Declaration of Sentiments in a sweltering upstate New York church in July 1848 were joined by 32 impassioned men, including a former slave, Frederick Douglass, and James Mott, who knew that supporting women’s rights was essential for the moral soul and economic health of the nation.

Visionary men have long been public champions and behind-the-scenes dealmakers for the cause of women’s inclusion. Today, we need them more than ever.

We are at an inflection point where women have made significant progress in achieving basic rights but equal economic and political power still eludes them.

In the U.S., women make up half of the workforce and earn more advanced degrees than men. They run businesses and lead nations, yet are stalled in what Barnard College president Debora Spar has called the “16% ghetto,” grossly underrepresented in leadership positions across sectors.

In parts of the developing world, gender equality is still too often a dangerous proposition, and women remain on the outskirts of opportunity.

Today, a new generation of forward-looking men has recognized that in order to further prosperity and global security, companies and countries will need to make women equal partners. They are making the evidence-based, economic case for equality.