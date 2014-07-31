469 Characters, Logos, and Artworks Unite In An Artistic Reminder That Nothing Is Original

Mashup culture has allowed artists like Girl Talk to flourish using other people’s material in interesting ways. There may be nothing new under the sun, such creators suggest, but check out all this cool stuff already under the sun, and what if we arranged it like this? A new video celebrates the very act of doing so, in a way that suggests its maker is well aware that even this type of repurposing has already been done before.





“None of the visual and audio materials in this film were made by me,” a caption reads at the beginning of the clip. “They are not mine in any way.” So begins “Not Mine,” a whirling dervish of motion graphics animation made by designer Guy Trefler as a graduate project for Holon Institute of Technology in Israel. In order to prove his thesis that nothing is original, Trefler made a video entirely out of images created by other artists for all manner of media. It’s a miasmic hodgepodge of intellectual property.

Nothing is sacred in “Not Mine.” Logos like Coca-Cola bottles, the Apple apple, and Playboy bunny mix in with Atari space invaders, Greek sculptures, and Elliott and E.T. riding a bicycle into the moon. Set to the always-epic orchestral tones of “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” the video uses 469 photos from Google’s image bank to remix signifiers of brands, bands, characters, products, and famous works of art–all moving along at a zippy pace.





Some might find it sad to see an artist or designer throw his hands up and suggest that absolutely everything has been done before. But even if it’s an unoriginal way to surrender in the war against unoriginality, the results prove that an artist can use things that have been done before to create something new.

Take a look at the making of this video here.