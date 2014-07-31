Wikipedia’s New iOS App Is Designed To Make You Fall Down Rabbit Holes

One minute you’re on Wikipedia, reading up on the Simpsons episode that Michael Jackson secretly guest-starred on; three hours whiz by, and suddenly your whole night is lost and you’re staring at an alphabetized list of French Impressionist painters, to say nothing of the 23 other tabs you haven’t even clicked on.

Wikipedia’s strange ability to warp time and space to send you down a rabbit hole has been a central part of its long-term success. And now, those attention-gobbling superpowers are coming to its newly redesigned iOS app, which is available starting today.

The new Wikipedia app for iOS was designed, first and foremost, for two things: speed and curiosity. “The app is really fast and responsive,” interaction designer Vibha Bamba tells Fast Company. “We spent a lot of time making sure we have a solid framework.”





Like its Android counterpart that launched a few weeks ago, the new app for iOS was built over a six-month period using Objective-C. If you were an avid user of the old app, the first thing you’ll notice is that a lot of the ornamentation and superfluous navigation buttons are gone. It’s surprisingly lightweight, with speedy little animation flourishes that give the app its noticeable zip.

The search bar up top is still there, but you’ll spend most of your time tapping on the hamburger in the upper right corner. This calls up a sidebar that lets you navigate through the article’s sections. “We understand that readers love reading on Wikipedia, but they don’t often get past the first section,” says Bamba. “They read two sentences, and then they hit a link.”