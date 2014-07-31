Your Dream House Could Be Buried In Big Data

While the Internet’s made it easier to browse and search real estate options, anyone who’s shopped for a house or apartment knows many brokerages haven’t changed their practices much since the days of paper listings–finding the perfect place hasn’t gotten much easier.

Urban Compass, a New York-based brokerage poised to expand to other markets after announcing a $40 million round of funding earlier this month, plans to use that fact to its advantage, using a mixture of data science and old-fashioned broker know-how to match clients to brokers, neighborhoods, and homes.

“We’re not looking to replace real estate agents,” says Alex Stern, the company’s head of product. “We’re looking to empower them.”

The brokerage says its website contains up-to-date listings that match actual inventory, along with online neighborhood guides that combine hard figures on rents and commute times with photos and frank descriptions.

And once customers decide they’re ready to look at a particular property or enlist the help of an Urban Compass agent, an ever-evolving algorithm pairs them with a broker based on their interests, desired price range, and other factors.

“We try to turn around the way that traditional real estate companies allocate leads,” Stern says, explaining that since listings aren’t the exclusive domain of particular agents, clients don’t have to wait for the right person to become available to see the property they’re interested in.

“What happens if that agent is on the phone or showing another client a property?” he asks. “That client never gets to see the property, because there’s sort of a one-to-one relationship between the listing and the listing agent.”