5 Free Apps For Keeping Up With The Headlines

Tell the app when you want your video feed to start–at 7 a.m. for your wakeup routine or 11 p.m. to catch up before you head to bed–and it delivers a continuous stream of videos plucked from your followed topics and outlets. If you’re looking for more context, pull up articles in-app alongside videos to read more.
When you download this app, imagine a tiny team of curators moving into your phone and getting to work reading those annoyingly long news reports (who has time?) and summarizing them for your consumption.
News360 also lets you customize your content to see only what interests you. But with a “save for later” feature, you can take the news with you–underground, on a flight, or into that corner of the office that never gets any signal.
Similar to Inside, an editorial staff boils down top stories to snack-news. The “follow” features let you track stories as they break, and share what moves you.
Zite approaches the zeitgeist of the day in a Pinterest-y way: Big, colorful photos alongside headlines, and news categorization into personal interests–like craft brewing or urban planning. Hopefully the app’s acquisition by Flipboard doesn’t mean an untimely, Summly-like end.