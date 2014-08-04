How To Lead With Tough Love

As a rapidly growing private social network for 38,000 U.S. neighborhoods and counting, Nextdoor is designed to help people feel more connected and at home in their communities. But as a leader and entrepreneur, Nextdoor cofounder and VP of marketing Sarah Leary believes that the best things happen when people leave their comfort zone.

Sarah Leary

“You need to have people who are smart, and they’re motivated, but, probably above all else, they are people who learn and adapt based on the situation in front of them,” says Leary. “How do we bring people into a situation where there are going to be a lot of uncomfortable moments and the path forward is very unclear?”

This is particularly important for startups like Nextdoor, she says, because “You can’t just go hire someone who’s built a private social network for neighborhoods before. It doesn’t exist. Even some of the jobs that we have here really haven’t existed before. We’re constantly trying to find people who are going to bring that adaptability to bear and help us create these roles and create the playbook that will allow us to scale beyond what we’re doing today.”

There are three key places throughout someone’s experience at an organization where this comfort with the uncomfortable can be tested and supported, says Leary.

“I’m probably known as a tough interview,” says Leary. “I try and be nice for most of the interview, and I’m not a jerk about it, but I try and push people. An interview can be a very awkward situation where you want to get all the answers raised, and you’re trying to read the other person, and a good interviewer knows how to go through that process. A lot of times, I will go through a process and at one point, I might say, ‘Huh, that’s interesting. I’m not sure I agree, help me understand that.’ I actually look to see even the body language with how they respond. Some people will literally recoil, they’ll be like, ‘Whoa.’ That’s okay. I get that. It’s an uncomfortable situation, but what I’m looking for is, how do they respond. Do they respond with, ‘Okay, let me tell you why I feel this way.’ I’m looking for someone who will respect the debate and respect that that debate is about the idea and certainly, no less personal, but what you’re looking for is people who can handle those situations, think on their feet, and adapt very quickly.”

For example, Leary might ask an interviewee for an example of what they think is a well-marketed product. “I’ll say, ‘What do you think they do well?,’ says Leary. “I’ll have them go through the whole thing, and they’re building it up, they’re telling all these great things. Then I’ll be like, ‘Great. Let’s say you’re the competitor. How do you respond and how do you adapt?’

“That immediately is like, ‘Whoa. You just changed the rules on me and now I have to take what I just said and I have to compete against it.’ That’s not me being disagreeable, that’s me forcing you to take a different position and really take on a different perspective and create a thought process on the fly because so much of what we’re doing requires there to be an ability to adapt to changing situations. The ideal scenario is someone who light ups like a Christmas tree and they’re like, ‘Oh, cool. I get to think about it from a different perspective.’ They actually are energized by the changing nature of the discussion and the ability to take on different hats and handle it.”