No One Likes Power Plants, But They Get Better When You Put A Ski Slope On Them

How do you create a power plant that people actually want in their neighborhood? For a new waste-to-energy plant now under construction near the center of Copenhagen, the answer was to re-imagine what the building could do. Instead of just creating energy and reducing air pollution, the plant will also have a ski slope on top.

“We were driven to do something that would be perceived as more than a just a power plant, one that also gave something back to the citizens of Copenhagen as opposed to just delivering power,” says Kai-Uwe Bergmann, partner at Bjarke Ingels Group, the architecture firm that won a competition to design the new plant.





The design had to cover up the less-than-pretty aspects of the power plant, and the architects decided to take the façade a step further.

“It’s in the center of Copenhagen, so everyone can see it,” says Bergmann. “Even the Queen of Denmark can see it from her residence. So it needed to look good. We thought, if we’re wrapping the power plant in a skin, why wouldn’t we also be able to make a roof, and then make that roof usable and functional?”

Since Denmark is flat, but gets snow, the designers were inspired to create a ski slope. “We were making one of the tallest buildings in Copenhagen,” Bergmann explains. “The idea was if we’re making something that tall, wrapping it, and putting a roof on it, that’s almost like building a mountain.”





The building is designed to slant from the roof down to the ground, with three different ski slopes. A glass elevator will bring skiers to the top and offer glimpses of the power plant inside. In the summer, the building will offer hiking trails through trees and climbing walls. Green planters will also cover the sides of the power plant.

Since Denmark is a small country with little room for landfills, they’ve been pioneering cleaner incineration–for garbage that can’t be recycled–for decades. When the new building is completed four years from now, it will replace the city’s current waste-to-energy plant, which has been in operation for over 40 years. It aims to be the world’s most efficient and cleanest of its kind.