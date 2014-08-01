Enough With The Ping-Pong Tables–Creative Perks That People Actually Care About

It seems like every company tries to tout their cool factor by playing up their ping-pong tables. But it’s not just the Googles of the world offering nice-to-haves like free snacks and workout rooms.

While a lot of employee perks over the years have focused on how to make life at work as easy and pleasant as possible–from free lunches to concierge services to in-house doctors and gyms–the best of the best are figuring out ways to integrate people’s personal lives into the mix, says China Gorman, CEO of Great Place to Work, a human resources consulting, research and training firm.

“Organizations are really starting to be more human in their relationship with employees,” says Gorman. “We are seeing a focus on the full human experience, not just how you are at work.”

Here are some ways we’re seeing companies get creative and personal about their perks:

Sure, you’ve heard of companies offering career coaching or training opportunities to help you improve your skills, but some are also offering life coaching to help employees be happier outside of work.

Infusionsoft, a sales and marketing software company based in Chandler, Ariz. offers employees access to what they call a “Dream Manager,” a life coach who helps employees not just with setting career, but also life goals.

The idea is to give employees a sense of control over their lives, rather than making them feel like a slave to the job. Another way Infusionsoft does this is by offering new employees the option to leave with $5,000 if they’ve completed their initial training and don’t think the company is a good fit for them. Better to weed out the weak from the start.