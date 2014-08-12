How 12 Brands Used Snapchat

There is no shortage of marketers rushing to meet consumers where they live online, to elbow their way in and find even a moment of relevance amidst the cacophony of tweets, Instagram posts, Facebook updates, and every other platform that defines the current age of casual communication.

It’s taken years for many brands to get a handle on just how to organize and create for Twitter and Facebook, then something like Snapchat comes along and marketers are faced with the challenge of engaging via an app in which the content disappears in seconds. And, as with every emerging platform that promises a pathway to a young audience, there’s the eternal challenge: the struggle between figuring out an application that makes strategic sense for a brand, and stands on its own creatively, and just getting the hell on there and getting that sweet, sweet millennial attention. And, when it comes to the promise of the latter, the pull of Snapchat is too strong to resist. A recent Comscore report found that with 32.9% penetration, Snapchat was the third most popular social app among 18-34-year-olds (behind Facebook and Instagram, but ahead of Twitter, Pinterest, and Vine). And if you look at just the 18-24-year-old base, the app has 50% penetration. The company is said to have about 30 million active users and claims that people send and view more than 700 million pictures and 500 million “stories”–which allow brands to create longer narratives that last 24 hours–a day.

By providing content with a limited lifespan, it combines the appointment-viewing value of sports with the engagement of social media. There’s also no hindsight in Snapchat; a brand is only as good as its last snap.

Here’s a look at some of the top brands investing time and creative efforts in this fast-growing social media playground.

Who: McDonald’s

What: The brand has snapped out pics of LeBron and behind-the-scenes commercial footage with other athletes like NFLers Richard Sherman and Johnny Manziel, as well as creative food snaps and contests.

Why It Works: People have been watching McD’s ads forever, so using Snapchat as a way to give fans unique looks at their favorite athletes–who also happen to be in a McD’s spot–is simple way to add value to its social presence. “We’re really excited to explore the ‘chat’ and ‘here’ features more,” says Lainey Garcia, McDonald’s Snapchat lead in the U.S. “The instant face-to-face video chat has a number of possibilities for us, too. The more one-to-one conversations we’re able to have with our fans the better.”

Who: Taco Bell

What: With agency Deutsch LA and director Jason Zada, the brand launched its Spicy Chicken Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos with one of the first Snapchat Stories–a six-minute mini-movie that included a scene on the red carpet of the MTV Movie Awards, and was filmed and posted in less than 24 hours.

Why It Works: As branded efforts go, it would be tough to come up with a more perfect storm for this audience–Snapchat, Doritos tacos, MTV, and movie stars. Scenes were still being shot as the first scenes were being posted, pushing the boundaries of what brands are able and, more importantly, willing to do on the platform.

Who: Mondelez/Sour Patch Kids

What: The brand enlisted Vine star Logan Paul to post a Snapchat “Story” to the Sour Patch account, incorporating the candy, and the candy’s “first it’s sour/then it’s sweet” device into his usual mix of online bromedy.

Why It Works: The brand has the risk tolerance to try out a partnership with a new form of social celebrity. It also seems to recognize the platform’s unique place in consumers’ digital lives. Farrah Bezner, marketing director of Mondelez candy division, says it’s a very personal way to connect with people and enables the brand to send them content one-on-one. “In partnership with Logan, we published a daily Snapchat Story and Logan also reached out to some fans directly, with personal video messages using Snapchat’s recently added video feature.”