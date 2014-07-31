Indiegogo Launches New iPhone App

Indiegogo, the crowdfunding platform built on the idea of egalitarian funding , is expanding its reach.

Today, the company announced the global release of its mobile app.





“This year has been one of tremendous growth for us and we’re investing heavily to continue improving Indiegogo for mobile users globally,” said Indiegogo CEO Slava Rubin in a statement. “The Indiegogo iOS app is the first of many advancements focused on delivering the best mobile experience imaginable.”

Like Indiegogo’s website, the app allows you to monitor and promote campaigns, send messages, make donations, post photos and updates, and find new projects based on your preferred categories and what you’ve supported before. The app is currently only available for the iPhone–an Android version is in development.

Download Indiegogo’s app here.