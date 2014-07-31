MIT Rethinks How You Consume News

The global news cycle can be overwhelming. So many cultures, regions, and conflicts around the world intersect to form a new mass of headlines each day, that it can be nearly impossible to keep up. Even for those of us who track current events religiously, contextualizing the pieces at play–really understanding the sociopolitical nuances of the conflict in Gaza, say–can be a struggle.

Fold, a news platform being developed by MIT Media Lab‘s Alexis Hope and Kevin Hu, has been designed to provide context at its very core. Whereas most news sites (including Fast Company) use links to provide background on who is doing what where and why, Fold is a news site that incorporates background information directly into the articles, including definitions, maps, and other assets.

“Our goal is to allow stories to be more like conversations,” the team tells Co.Design. “We believe contextual tools can help all readers confidently engage with complex material, and also provide avenues for more invested readers to explore further.”

Fold’s UI is broken down into a cross. The vertical bar is dedicated to the story itself–maybe a report of the most recent city sacked by ISIS. This narrative is chunked into white blocks rather than paragraphs, but it’s otherwise your typical, narrative news story.





The horizontal bar is the context stream, crashing itself into the story, and providing background to various points. (It might include an image tracking ISIS’s march across the Middle East, for instance, or an infographic charting ISIS’s relationship with the greater Muslim faith.) What’s neat is that authors can build these “context blocks” themselves, or they can rely on an algorithm to scour the web and fill in context for them. Additionally, Fold’s authors will be able to share context blocks, meaning they won’t be forced to rewrite the history on ISIS that other reliable sources have already written.

The philosophy behind Fold is certainly on trend. As Nieman Journalism Lab points out, the influential, digital-native publishing company Vox has adopted a somewhat similar system of explainers called “card stacks” (though card stacks don’t follow readers around articles in the same way). Google, too, now condenses searches into bite-sized card explainers, summarizing Wikipedia while saving you a click.