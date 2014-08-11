Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler on Creating a Business with Soul

Women to Watch is a Fast Company and NET-A-PORTER.COM collaboration highlighting innovative female entrepreneurs who have leveraged style and design to accelerate their success. Here Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, cofounders of SoulCycle, share how their inspiration, passion, and personal aesthetic have helped to shape their rapidly growing company.

ELIZABETH: We were looking for a challenging and inspiring workout—it did not exist so we created it!

JULIE: It is a cornerstone, and has been from inception. You come for the workout and stay for your head.

ELIZABETH: Optimistic, badass, inspired.

JULIE: We get our inspiration on the bike–when we walk in the studio we always walk out our best selves.

ELIZABETH: A healthy lifestyle–from there it is much easier to create the life you really want.

JULIE: We love wrapping our arms around every detail. That’s hard with growth. We keep our offices next to a studio and we ride multiple times each week.