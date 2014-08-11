Reshma Saujani on Getting Girls to Code and Why its Good for Business

The idea for Girls Who Code came about when I was running for office in 2010 in New York City. I’ve always been a policy junky, but when you’re actually on the campaign trail you get to see issues in a much more immediate way. I was visiting schools and talking to teachers and parents across the district and I saw that our kids weren’t learning computer science, and that the gender and socioeconomic divide in tech access was just enormous. With 1.4 million jobs in the computing fields by 2020, I knew we had to do something to close that gap.

I view Girls Who Code as a movement. We’re really a grassroots effort and I definitely bring that mentality from my advocacy and public service background. When we recruit girls for our clubs and summer immersion programs, we function like field organizers.

Women make 85% of consumer purchases. When you have women on your team you will build better, more innovative products that people actually want to buy. It’s a no-brainer for businesses.

So many! In our first year, we had a student design an algorithm to detect false positives in breast cancer screenings–that was really powerful. My favorite idea lately was an applicant who wanted to build an app to stop bullying before it happened.

Empowering. We want to inspire girls to be fearless, bold, and, most of all, supportive of one another. There’s too much negativity in the tech world–we are all about building the sisterhood.

My energy! I don’t do anything small, and I encourage others to take big leaps as well. At Girls Who Code, we’ve gone from one program teaching 20 girls to reaching 3,000 by the end of 2014 through Summer Immersion Programs and Girls Who Code Clubs. This summer alone we are in NYC, Boston, Miami, Seattle, and all over the Bay Area with programs at Adobe, Amazon, AppNexus, AT&T, eBay, Facebook, GE, Goldman Sachs, Google, Knight Foundation, IAC, Intel, Intuit, Microsoft, Square, Twitter, and Verizon.

I am a huge believer in authenticity so I try to dress like myself wherever I am, whether it’s a speech in front of 500 people or in a Girls Who Code classroom. Some people would probably say I shouldn’t wear the hot-pink blazer to a meeting at a financial services company, but when I feel like myself I perform best.