Pinterest Acquires, And Shuts Down, Visual Organization Site Icebergs





As an acquihire, Icebergs cofounders César Isern and Albert Pereta will relocate to San Francisco from Barcelona and join Pinterest as product manager and product designer, respectively. Though Icebergs says it has hundreds of thousands of users, Pinterest, which has acquired five startups thus far, will not be incorporating its technology, a representative said. Existing Icebergs users can export their data before the service is shut down.

“On Pinterest, there are tens of millions of people discovering more than 30 billion pins, and we can’t wait to use what we’ve learned building Icebergs to help make their experience even better,” the cofounders said in a statement.