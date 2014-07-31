1,323 And Rising: Illustrating The Human Toll Of The Israel-Palestine Conflict

More than a thousand people have died in the conflict over Gaza since tensions flared at the beginning of July, including over 200 children. This simple, but powerful, interactive visualization from the Washington Post plots the deaths, illustrating each casualty with a silhouette that indicates the victim’s gender and age–black for adults, red for children. It’s a humanizing look at a thoroughly dehumanizing war.
As of July 30, families had paid the highest price, with Palestinian civilians accounting for 852 of the 1,323 casualties.
[H/T the Washington Post]