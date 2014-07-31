See Game Of Thrones, Kill Bill, Shaun Of The Dead, Godzilla, And More As Children’s Books

The Internet has an endless appetite for nostalgia and mashups, and sometimes that appetite translates to the art world, as well. That’s something that’ll be on exhibit in Los Angeles starting Friday, when the new show from artist Joey Spiotto opens at Gallery 1988 East –the home of previous art shows based on Ghostbusters , Arrested Development , and Breaking Bad .

The exhibit features Little Golden Books-style reinterpretations of both current and classic pop-culture properties: Kill Bill becomes “The Little Bride,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon becomes “The Little News Reporter,” and Back to the Future becomes “Where We’re Going, We Don’t Need Roads.” References to the 2004 first-person shooter Half-Life 2 abound with “Rise & Shine Mister Freeman” and the valuable lesson taught in “The Cake Is a Lie.” It’s unlikely that, say, “The Little Mother of Dragons” would sell as many copies as the 15 million editions of “The Pokey Little Puppy” Little Golden Books has reportedly moved over the years–parents tend to frown on that much nudity–but the covers certainly make them look like more fun to read to the kids.