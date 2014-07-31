Proof That Entrepreneurs Don’t Need To Start Off Knowing How To Do Everything

No one who launches a business knows everything that they need to know to begin.

Even if someone has an MBA, it doesn’t mean that she will know how to hire the right people for her team, understand how to ship her product overseas, or will know her way around a manufacturing floor. For many women, just learning the financial aspects of running a business was a challenge that needed to be addressed immediately.

Known as one of the top female chefs in the country, Traci Des Jardins is a classically trained chef and has been trained by some of the best chefs and restaurateurs in the world. When it came time to launch her own restaurant Jardinière in San Francisco in 1997 and as she expanded her restaurant empire, raising money was her biggest challenge. She had no formal training in business and leaned on a business partner to help her figure it out.

As an entrepreneur and business owner you have to embrace the learning process because it is constant.

“One has to have a basic understanding of all aspects of the business so that oversight is possible,” she shared. Similar to the restaurant environment, business as Traci puts it is an “evolve or die” way of life. One important aspect she has discovered along the way is that you cannot micromanage your way to understanding the business either. You need to have trust in that the team you hire is doing good work.

As an entrepreneur and business owner you have to embrace the learning process because it is constant. You may be doing tasks that you never thought you’d be doing but, especially in the early stages out of necessity, you take them on.

Kimberly Wilson started her business out of her living room. In 1999, she offered yoga classes out of her tiny apartment in Washington, D.C. She eventually outgrew her space and started opening studios in town. She also launched an eco- fashion line, created a foundation to give back to causes she believes in, and wrote three books all while pursuing her Master’s degree in Social Work.

What she found the most challenging when starting out was how difficult it was to focus on the creative aspect of her business–the part she loves. Like most entrepreneurs, you’re “forced to be the jack of all trades and wear all the hats yourself” she reminisced.