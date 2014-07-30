Activia (With the Help of Shakira’s Hips) Displaces Volkswagen With Most Shared Ad of All Time

Say goodbye to your place on the viral ad pedestal, Volkswagen. According to social video company Unruly, La La La (Brazil 2014), a World Cup-themed music video/ad for Activia yogurt, which features pop sensation Shakira, is now the most shared ad of all time. Since its release in May, La La La has garnered 5,375,756 social media shares (the video has over 260,000,000 views on YouTube), compared with Volkswagen’s commercial, “The Force,” which reached 5,372,945 in early 2011.





The video was many things–a World Cup celebration (it featured Mr. Shakira, soccer player Gerard Pique, along with Messi and other stars), a promo for the World Food Programme, a new clip and song for Shakira, and an ad for Activia (Unruly, is calling the tactic “trackvertising”). Of course, Activia was smart to jump on board with Shakira, who recently racked up 100 million Facebook likes, breaking the record. You can see the ebb and flow (but mostly flow) of La La La’s video shares over the last two months, in the Unruly chart above.



