Watch It: This Gorgeous, Styrofoam-Modeled Stop-Motion Animation Brings Creative Doubt To Life

Creation myths don’t begin any more straightforward than the stop-motion animation short, Marilyn Myller, does. “In the beginning there was literally nothing,” our narrator says. “And then there wasn’t… nothing.” As it turns out, though, the celestial craftsmanship is all in the narrator’s head, as the titular character turns out to be, well, an aspiring creative artist.

Animator and director Mikey Please of Parabella Animation Studio no doubt sees a bit of himself in his heroine, the titular Marilyn. When she creates her clay sculptures, she envisions herself conjuring planets, and hip-checking them into the solar system–just the same way Please brings this story to life using styrofoam landscapes that ripple fluidly like it’s the most natural thing in the world.





The film screened at many festivals including Sundance over the past year, and now it has made its way to the Internet. A follow-up to the BAFTA-winning Eagleman Stag, Marilyn Miller is a gorgeous piece of work, whose models and long-exposure lighting must have taken ages for Please and cohort Dan Ojari to get just right. Considering the technical brilliance of his work, it’s hard to imagine Please suffering the destructive bouts of doubt that his character goes through,but perhaps this film is the result of one of them.

Have a look behind the scenes in the video below.

