Watch Jude Law Win A Bet For A Luxury Boat, With A Dance

Actors Jude Law and Giancarlo Giannini are sitting on a boat, anchored in the impossibly blue waters off St. Lucia. The character played by Law, takes a whiff of his whisky and says, “I want this boat.”

But this is not just any boat. In the words of Giannini, “Built in 1928, designed by the Baglietto yard, Varazze, Italy. Nothing like it in the world. Rarer than rare. It’s not for sale.”





Law responds, “I don’t want to buy it with money.”

And so begins the new short film by Johnnie Walker for its luxury Blue Label whisky, The Gentleman’s Wager from agency Anomaly and directed by Jake Scott, that chronicles the lengths to which one man will go to win.

It’s a fun, well-executed short, with fitting but not gratuitous product shots. Not only does it add a nice little shine to the whisky brand, it also features a partnership, through the YouTube link, with Mr. Porter so that viewers impressed not only by the film but the characters’ wardrobe can shop accordingly. SYNERGY.





We won’t spoil the end, but let’s just say we could stand to watch this boat change hands a few more times.