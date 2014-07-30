Why Did Instagram Release Bolt, Another Snapchat Clone?

If you woke up this morning and your first thought was, “Ah! What I really need is another instant photo-messaging app…,” well, good news! Your wish has been granted. Instagram just released yet another Snapchat-like rival into the fray called Bolt, a standalone photo-messaging app for iOS and Android that lets you send disposable videos and photos to your friends with one tap.

It confirms earlier screenshots of a promo ad that seemed to leak Bolt within the Android version of Instagram.

So what exactly is Bolt, anyway? It’s kind of like Taptalk and allows users to send image and video messages that disappear when you swipe them away. So, yes, Bolt is, in a way, a polygamous marriage between the core elements of Tinder, Snapchat, Instagram/Instagram Direct, and just about every other popular app in existence. Here is a barf bag.

The value proposition here, according to TechCrunch, is the way the UI is designed to eliminate extra taps and actions. Speed is the overarching goal. But if you wanted to try it out, you might have to wait: Instagram is launching Bolt for iOS and Android in Singapore, South Africa, and New Zealand first–markets where Instagram use is off the charts.





It’s a bit of an odd move, considering Facebook, which owns Instagram, launched Slingshot, its second Snapchat-like app, only a month ago. Facebook has been nothing short of obsessed with building its own version of Snapchat ever since its founder spurned a reported $3 billion buyout offer from Mark Zuckerberg himself. Bolt feels like a matryoshka doll emerging from Instagram, which is tucked into Facebook, all nested in Zuckerberg’s regrets.

[h/t: TechCrunch]