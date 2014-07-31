5 Ways Big Companies Can Simplify Their Business Practices

Growth has a way of breeding complexity in business. Whether it happens overnight or over time, through mergers and acquisitions, a proliferation of products, increasing regulatory oversight or surges in staff and sales, many of the world’s biggest companies find themselves paying a heavy price for complexity.

They know they have to simplify, but as big as they are, with as many resources as they have at their disposal, they freely admit they don’t know where to start.

We’ve got five simple ways to begin.

Everything you do should make it easier for customers to understand what you do and how to do business with you. That goes straight to communications and to your products as well.

Consider this. What’s it like to be one of your customers? What’s it like to try to buy one of your products, to get information about them or use them? Those are three distinct experiences, and they all need to be addressed.

Whether you’re a B2B or a B2C, whether you employ 2,000 or 2 million people, whether your product is digital or electronic, insurance or software, the customer experience comes first; and the simpler their experience, the better. Assess every touchpoint in the customer journey and pressure test every pre-conceived notion about what customers value and what they don’t.

Engage the entire organization. It’s critical that everyone knows and agrees that simplification is a company priority so barriers between different groups are eliminated. Simplification won’t thrive in a silo.