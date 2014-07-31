How To Use Conflict To Your Advantage At Work

Whether we like it or not, conflict is a constant in life. From big-picture decisions about the future to where to eat lunch, every day we have myriad differences of opinion with others.

While some people plow through conflict to get their way, a 2010 study by Provo, Utah-based leadership training firm VitalSmarts found that 95% of employees have trouble voicing differences of opinion, which results in a loss of roughly $1,500 per eight-hour workday in lost productivity, doing unnecessary work, and engaging in active avoidance of co-workers for every crucial conversation they avoid.

People get motivated when they’re in conflict. They feel a rush . . . you can use that energy to sort of push through.

“We’re constantly faced with choices and conflicts. We work through the vast majority. The conflicts that get the most attention are the ones that go bad or go wrong,” says Peter T. Coleman, psychology and education professor at New York City’s Columbia University and author of the forthcoming Making Conflict Work: Harnessing the Power of Disagreement.

Somewhere between browbeating and caving in every time you’re faced with someone else’s preferences, there’s a middle ground out of which can spring innovation and ideas. Here are five steps to stop avoiding conflict and start managing it.

First, weigh whether the conflict is important. Will the outcome matter to you? When you’re stressed or overwhelmed, it may feel like every conflict matters. Colman says it’s important to pause and consider whether it’s the person or issue that needs to be addressed or if you’re feeling tense or irritated overall and, as a result, less able to let it go. Understand what’s driving the conflict and make decisions about engaging accordingly.

To foster an environment where conflict can be productive, you need to create a pattern of welcoming positive disagreement. Avoid engaging in conflicts that don’t matter just to get your way, Coleman cautions.

If you’re overly combative, your employees or co-workers aren’t going to engage in truthful discussion with you when it matters. They may just tell you what you want to hear or refuse to cooperate when you need them. When people raise issues, concerns or questions, reacting with patience and honesty is usually the best course.