Would You Really Be More Productive With A Personal Assistant?

At most companies, executive assistants are increasingly rare. And even if there are assistants at your company, someone charged with organizing travel for three executives just doesn’t have time to remind you of birthdays, let alone make your dental appointments.

Another option? Hiring your own personal assistant. People who’ve done it say that even if you’re footing the bill yourself, it can be money well spent.

A PA’s main responsibility is “giving people permission to let things go,” says Lisa Krohn, who has done personal assistant stints for Jimmy Wales (cofounder of Wikipedia), Martha Stewart, and others. She tells clients that “I will take away everything in your life and take care of it”–except whatever it is that you do best.

She has stood in line to buy “Cronuts” to ship on a plane to Europe, and helped a Russian client purchase a full $30,000 wardrobe in 90 minutes, as he was on the phone the whole time. Such variety comes with the territory; a recent job posting on Idealist.org for a personal/administrative assistant for philanthropist Swanee Hunt says that the person will be responsible for, among other things, “Preparation of Swanee’s backpack,” and “Handle all personal purchases for Swanee; including gifts and flowers,” and “Handle iTunes database.”

You may be perfectly fine with managing your own iTunes selections. But having someone take care of random tasks that might distract you can make success possible. One example: You don’t get pulled over on your way to meet a client because you were so busy you let your car registration expire.

This is especially true for entrepreneurs, for whom work and life often blend. Even if you’re working for someone else, though, funding your own PA has its upsides. Lynne Murphy works in academia, “so I’m always expected to do a lot with too little,” she says. “When I got a management role that came with an extra bit in my paycheck each month, I started putting that amount into an account at work and paying for five hours of help per week.”

At her university, there are always students looking for part-time work, and though she funds the position personally, she uses her university’s system to make sure everything is withheld properly. “I have the student do all sorts of things for me–organizing my reading lists on the library website, doing starter research on new projects or focused research on things that’ll take a while,” and other tasks.