Debunking The Myth That Jerk Bosses Get Results

Over the years we’ve seen some shining examples of notorious brutes pretty much killing it. From examining their managerial style and their success, one might correlate the two and conclude that being a jerk is the best way to get stuff done.

Don’t fall for it.

The likes of Gordon Ramsay and Steve Jobs built their empires by bullying their employees. Ramsay’s entire career seems almost entirely centered around being a foul-mouthed bad boy on reality cooking shows like Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef. And while you could take his bullying tactics with a pinch of salt (no pun intended) and chalk it all up to the reality TV biz, the numerous high-profile feuds with family members, business partners, and fellow chefs go to show that in Ramsay’s case, art likely imitates life.

When it comes to motivating people, fear is as overrated as praise.

Famous Apple innovator Steve Jobs was also notorious for his not so touchy feely management style. As Google’s former chief of product Jonathan Rosenberg explained in a deposition earlier this year, “In our interactions with Steve, he generally exhibited an irate, difficult, ornery, and petulant behavior.”

In his biography, Steve Jobs, Walter Isaacson chronicled incidents of Jobs hurdling boorish insults at business partners during meetings, berating an aging Whole Foods employee for making his smoothie insufficiently, laying off numerous employees without severance or notice, and even firing a manager in front of his entire team.

“He could stun an unsuspecting victim with an emotional towel-snap, perfectly aimed,” Isaacson wrote.

While these entrepreneurs (and many other jerk bosses) achieved great success, it came in spite of their bad attitudes, not because of them.