Creative Ways To Turn Your Commute From Hell Into Productive “Me Time”

Returning to work after maternity leave was not easy. I still shudder at the memory of carting around a breast-pump briefcase and spending my lunch breaks using it in the tiny, basement bathroom at my job. But surprisingly, motherhood greatly improved another aspect of my workday that I once dreaded: the commute.

Before I had a baby, the 45 minutes I spent each day traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan felt like a flagrant waste of time–time that could be better used doing things like sleeping in (mornings) or staying out (evenings). But after the kid came, those wasted minutes suddenly transformed into “kid-free bonus time.” Nowhere else in the world could I be totally free of parental concerns except on that often very crowded F train–and yes, I’m including our apartment’s bathroom.

At first, I would just luxuriate in the opportunity to sit, or even stand when I didn’t score a seat on the subway, without anyone asking a thing of me. Gradually, as my kids grew older (and I became less exhausted), I began to use this auxiliary commute time in other ways, all of it feeling like gravy on the rails.

There are nearly 130 million commuters in the United States today. Although the average commute time hovers around 28 minutes, for many of us it’s significantly longer. Along with about a quarter of the nation’s commuters, I use public transportation; the other 75% of American commuters drive alone in their cars.

I polled a broad range of commuters all over the country who spend 30 minutes or more traveling each way to work for tips on using the time advantageously. There were, of course, respondents who detested their commutes, like one mother of two from Chicago who wrote “I commute on the CTA for 1.5 hours twice a day and mostly spend the time dreaming of killing people.” I’m sending her the following list distilled from my most helpful responses ASAP:

One of the first things to vanish from my life after becoming a mother was time to read the newspaper. Then one day I downloaded the New York Times app for my phone and everything changed. I was able, once again, to open my mouth at a dinner party and discuss something besides organic applesauce or how I’d lost feeling in my hands because of being so incredibly exhausted. Don’t despair if you have to both eyes on the road; in addition to the New York Times audio digest, Audible offers audio editions of a number of smarty-pants periodicals (including Fast Company!) to keep your brain safe from atrophy.

A young L.A. mom who spends, like all Angelenos, countless hours stuck in rush-hour traffic, relies on prepared activities to make her car time not just tolerable but enjoyable. One recent project: buffing up her karaoke repertoire. “Lately, I’ve been polishing my new karaoke song, ‘Smile’ by Lily Allen,” she says. “I really hate not having a karaoke song, so it’s also a constructive use of my time.”