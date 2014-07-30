Can A Modern Bike Inspire More People To Ride?

For the past eight months, we’ve been actively engaged in The Bike Design Project, a competition pairing five five bicycle craftsmen from five diverse cities (Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and our hometown, Portland). The directive given to each bike-building team at the onset of the competition was to create the ultimate urban utility bike. Given this charge, we took a step back. We knew we needed to create the right tool, provide inspiration for everyone, and remove all barriers for the everyday cyclist.

Throughout this project, we’ve documented our bike design/build journey in the form of process diaries. Our first Process Diary highlighted our approach to gathering inspiration. Our second Process Diary broke down the ways in which we create an icon, our ultimate gesture. Our third Process Diary documented how we holistically integrated modern manufacturing and hand-built craft into one seamless bike. And finally, the Process Diary chronicled below summarizes the culmination of our entire efforts on the project.

The result of our 8-month effort, including concepting, designing, engineering, and fabricating, is SOLID–the first connected, 3D-printed titanium, lifestyle bike. To achieve this result we paired our adaptive design philosophy with master titanium hand-built-bike expert Ti Cycles. We leveraged advanced manufacturing methods, including titanium 3D printing and integrated a variety of exciting technologies. This is a one-of-a-kind bicycle and digital experience designed to inspire everyday cycling–we’re aiming to redefine the category of cycling.





SOLID is inspired by the diverse beauty and soul of Portland, Oregon. From the urban energy of East Burnside to the raw beauty of Forest Park, our SOLID bike captures the essence of the city and the best of both worlds–hand-built craft and modern manufacturing. Leveraging Ti Cycles’ 25 years of working with titanium, we utilized their signature “Super Commuter” platform. The criteria for this platform is a titanium frame and sub-assemblies for its light weight and strong properties, belt drive for high durability, internal geared hub for effortless shifting, disc brakes, Dynamo for electronics, fenders, and internal wiring.





SOLID is a lifestyle bike. The “Discover My City” mobile app we created highlights a curated set of city experiences and destinations from five key Portland influencers (Tinker Hatfield, Sam Adams, Duane Sorenson, Sarah Radcliffe, Theo Craig). We brought together key influencers outside of the cycling industry to share their perspectives on what to see, ride, hear, eat, shop and hear to truly experience Portland. That said, we’re looking to inspire people to explore the city with a seamless, distraction free, responsive riding experience. We want people to look up, and immerse themselves in the lifestyle of riding. We crafted a bike that guides you without needing to look at your phone.

