Duracell Shows An NFL Action From Both Teams’ Perspectives In New Ads

The NFL season may still be more than a month away, but the pre-season kicks off on Sunday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. That means that it’s officially time to embrace football-related advertising for the next six months.





Football-related ads can get tiresome, but the gimmick behind the new spots for Duracell Quantum, from outgoing agency Saatchi & Saatchi, and director Chris Sargent of Anonymous Content, is a good one: it shows a single play–a goal-line scoring attempt in a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers–in two different spots, from each team’s perspective. In the 30-second ad featuring the Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson prepares to take the snap and receives the play call from his coordinator (who sends it to Wilson’s helmet via a device powered by a Duracell Quantum battery, naturally) before running the read-option; in the commercial from the 49ers’ perspective, middle linebacker Patrick Willis gets the call from the defensive coordinator, and has to watch as Wilson runs a keeper toward the end zone.

Taken separately, the two ads are mildly interesting, but when they first appear during the early part of the season, there’ll be neat moments for fans when they recognize that the Duracell commercial they’re watching now is the same one as the spot they saw in the previous break–just from the other team’s perspective. At the very least, it beats Rod Tidwell on a camel.