Windows Phone 8.1 Is Already Getting An Upgrade

In the smartphone race, Windows Phone remains a scrappy underdog which is trying to prove it’s not a permanent also-ran. And with major upgrades to both Android and iOS in the works, Microsoft’s mobile operating system is at risk of falling further behind.

So rather than follow Apple and Google’s pace of one major upgrade every year or so, Microsoft is adding new features at a faster clip. Earlier this month, it started rolling out Windows Phone 8.1, a meaty revision to Windows Phone 8 whose highlights include Cortana, Windows’ answer to Siri and Google Now. And with that rollout still in progress, it is announcing its first upgrade to Windows Phone 8.1.

Here’s a rundown of some of what’s new.

In the past, Microsoft has maintained that Windows Phone’s start screen–which lets you arrange oversized Live Tiles for your favorite apps to your liking–eliminated the need for folders akin to those in iOS and Android. Windows Phone users, apparently, were unconvinced: The Windows Phone 8.1 Update introduces Live Folders, which let you cluster multiple Live Tiles for related apps.

Microsoft is improving Windows Phone’s ability to let you select multiple items at once, such as contacts, text messages, and calls in your history, for actions such as bulk deletion.

The Windows Phone 8.1 Update’s Live Folders in their collapsed (left) and expanded (right) forms

A new feature called Apps Corner will let users set Windows Phone to run one app and prevent anyone from getting into other apps, the home screen, or settings–handy for scenarios such as when a merchant hands the phone over to a customer for mobile payments.

The Windows Phone 8.1 update will offer improved interaction with hardware in a variety of ways. Bluetooth accessories such as fitness bands will be able to trigger notifications on the smartphone, and the operating system will support smart covers (similar to ones already available for Android phones). During the update process, it will also be able to make use of any free space available on storage cards. And it will permit phone makers to offer Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 technology, which allows for high-speed recharging.