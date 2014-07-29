Dunkin’ Donuts Wants To See You To Take A Bite Out Of Its Shark Week Donut

It’s coming . . . drawing ominously nearer as we spend our summer in blissful ignorance. While we enjoy our days unaware, it relentlessly approaches, steadily moving toward us. It’s almost time for another Shark Week.





In lieu of a fin and John Williams’s pulsing low tones, of course, Shark Week announces its approach with cross-promotional marketing opportunities. And this year, the Discovery Channel’s signature week of programming has partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts to make the Shark Week Donut: A yeast-raised donut with white-and-red frosting that resembles a life preserver.

To make it even sharkier, the two companies are offering users the chance to win prizes including a $100 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card and an unspecified “Shark Week Prize Pack” if they take a selfie in mid-donut bite, leaving a shark-like teeth-hole in the remaining donut. Donut-eaters can tag their photos #DDSharkWeek to enter, and their photos will be displayed on the Discovery Channel’s Dunkin’ Donuts page (a string of words that would have made zero sense in that order just ten years ago). There is actually something kind of unpleasant about looking at a bunch of people in mid-donut-bite, but it’s definitely way better than actually watching a real shark eat donuts, so we got that going for us.