Smart Presents A Big (Really Big) Vision For The Future Of Urban Transportation

As humans continue their transition to a primarily urban existence, the issue of urban transportation is at the forefront of many discussions on infrastructure and modern society. While many urban movements champion walkability and less congestion , maybe we're thinking about things the wrong way.





At least that’s what this cheeky new campaign from Smart and agency BBDO Berlin is suggesting. Sure, the Smart car is the poster child for efficient urban automobiles but here the brand takes a slightly different view. And by that we mean the complete opposite. Giant cars.

You can see it parked from almost anywhere! It doesn’t need air conditioning! Headroom! Oh so much headroom. And we haven’t even mentioned eco-empathy yet. Or the gargantuan steering wheel. All this is a fun and entertaining, if a wee bit drawn out, exercise in reverse psychology. The sheer levels of ridiculous here are supposed to get you on side with actually driving the real-life tiny two-seater. Though judging by the focus group responses, some people need a much harder sell.