Microsoft Offices In China Raided In Antitrust Investigation

Officials from China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC)–the organization responsible for enforcing China’s business laws–made surprise visits Monday to four of Microsoft’s offices across China. The agency is looking into monopoly complaints related to the Windows operating system and Office software.

The SAIC reportedly confiscated emails, documents, two computers, and internal correspondence from Microsoft’s offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Guangzhou.

According to South China Morning Post, Microsoft China spokeswoman Joan Li said the company would “actively cooperate” with the government in its investigation.

Microsoft hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing, but the SAIC’s probe comes at a time of tense relations with the U.S. over former NSA contractor Edward Snowden’s allegations that the U.S. government regularly spied on China and that U.S. tech companies were an accomplice. In May, China went so far as to ban downloading Windows 8 on central government computers.