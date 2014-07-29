“I Lied To You A Few Days Ago”: The Leak Messaging App And Anonymous Honesty

That was the message I received yesterday from someone through Leak, a tool for making anonymous confessions. It may have made its sender feel better, but it made me feel anything but.

The email’s subject line simply read “From a friend, anonymously.” Maybe it was that startup folks I talked with on Friday. Did they really raise so much funding? Or maybe it was a friend who attended my birthday party? Or one who didn’t–was she really out of town? Maybe a coworker was just playing a prank on me? Was it some sort of PR trick engineered by Leak itself?

Some already sent Leaks

By the end of the day, after pondering all of the ways I could have been deceived, I wondered if maybe it weren’t just everyone in my life who was lying to me. I wished that whomever sent me this confession had kept it to himself.

Leak’s creator, the facilitator of this budding paranoia, is a 25-year-old living in Paris named Laurent Desserrey. He says he wanted to create a “really positive and exciting tool.”

A couple of friends helped Desserrey build Leak over a single weekend. It’s simple. Users fill out a form with their recipient’s email address, their message, and whether they are a coworker, friend, friend-of-a-friend, family member, or “someone.” The concept was partly inspired by Secret, an app that allows users to post anonymous messages to their friends and friends of friends and fits into a neat trend of apps that allow expression without attribution. Whisper, Yik Yak, and Wut are just a few others.

Anonymous emails are not a new idea by any means. But Leak has received the glossy website, tech press, and Twitter grapevine treatment that other websites for sending anonymous emails haven’t, and it’s gaining some traction. Desserrey says that about 10 people per minute, on average, are sending leaks from the site. He’s actively seeking collaborators to bring more “ideas/talent/$.”