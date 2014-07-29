Facebook Will Start Forcing Users Over To Messenger In The Next Few Days

A few weeks ago, a few phone owners poking around on Facebook were fed an alert that said, pretty soon, you would not be able to send messages from inside Facebook’s app . To do so, they’d need to download a separate app, Messenger.

Annoying? For some people, yes, undoubtedly. Now it appears that Facebook is forcing users over to Messenger for real. TechCrunch is reporting that iPhone and Android owners will have to download Messenger separately “over the next few days”; Windows Phone, iPad, and web users are safe, at least for now.

Strong-arming users over to Messenger is unusually aggressive–even for a company like Facebook.

Facebook claims a trial run was successful in Europe. Messenger made people reply to messages “about 20% faster,” so now as Zuckerbergian logic dictates, Messenger-required messaging will now roll out for everyone.

After the spectacular failure that was Facebook Home, the social network’s strategy to conquer your phone’s home screen with standalone apps–either through acquisitions like WhatsApp or from in-house builds–has been a mixed bag. And that’s putting things lightly: Slingshot, Facebook’s second Snapchat clone, was confusing and forgettable. Other reports suggested that Facebook Paper, which is beautiful and well-designed by any standard, failed to catch on with users.

But strong-arming users over to Messenger in order to take advantage of a service that was already available inside the main app is unusually aggressive–even for a company like Facebook, which knows a thing or 12 about aggravating users with sudden overhauls to its core service.

What do you think? Do you send messages via Facebook? Are you okay with switching over to Messenger? Don’t care? Let us know.

Update 3:12 p.m. ET: Facebook just sent out an alert to users in an email. Here it is in full: